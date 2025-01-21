Left Menu

Diplomatic Progress: Prisoner Exchange Between Afghanistan and U.S.

An Afghan prisoner held by the United States was released as part of an exchange involving U.S. citizens. Afghanistan's foreign ministry commended the resolution, highlighting Qatar's significant role in facilitating the dialogue that led to this decision.

An Afghan prisoner under American custody has been released in an exchange for U.S. citizens, according to a statement from Afghanistan's foreign ministry on Tuesday.

The ministry praised the exchange as a positive move towards solving issues through dialogue. They extended their gratitude to Qatar for playing an instrumental role in facilitating the process.

The exchange is seen as a diplomatic success, illustrating the potential to resolve conflicts through international cooperation and dialogue.

