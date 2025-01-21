Left Menu

Prince Harry's Battle: A Royal Clash with British Tabloids

Prince Harry's ongoing legal battles against British tabloids highlight two decades of scandals involving phone hacking and privacy intrusions. His lawsuits against the publishers of The Sun and Mirror Group allege illegal information gathering that has affected his personal life and those of his family members.

Prince Harry - Duke of Sussex Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The trial of Prince Harry against the publisher of The Sun marks another chapter in a long saga of controversy surrounding the British press. Opening this Tuesday, it builds on a history of legal battles over dubious practices that once helped newspapers sell millions of copies.

The scandal resulted in the closure of a Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper and cost Murdoch hundreds of millions of dollars to settle lawsuits from tabloid targets. Prince Harry blames the press for divisive family narratives, impacting his life and the lives of his late mother Princess Diana and his wife Meghan Markle.

This legal fight sheds light on the tumultuous relationship between the royal family and the press, raising questions about privacy and press freedom. The ongoing suit with Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Daily Mail, adds another layer as Harry navigates this complex legal terrain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

