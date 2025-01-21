Left Menu

U.S.-Taliban Prisoner Exchange Marks New Diplomatic Development

The Taliban government in Afghanistan announced the release of two Americans in exchange for Khan Muhammad, who has been serving a life sentence in California. The exchange was a result of negotiations with the U.S., aimed at improving relations between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 21-01-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 11:23 IST
The Taliban government in Afghanistan has made headlines by announcing the release of two Americans in a recent prisoner exchange. While the Taliban's Foreign Ministry in Kabul did not disclose the identities of these American citizens, they stated the pair were exchanged for Khan Muhammad.

Khan Muhammad has been detained in California, serving a life sentence, after being arrested in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province two decades ago. This prisoner swap comes as a result of what the ministry described as "long and fruitful negotiations" with the U.S. government.

The Taliban highlighted this exchange as an example of resolving issues through dialogue and is optimistic about this new phase, signaling a potential improvement in diplomatic relations between Afghanistan and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

