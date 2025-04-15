Hope on the Horizon: Shirin Ebadi's Insights into US-Iran Negotiations

Nobel Peace Prize winner Shirin Ebadi has expressed optimism about the ongoing negotiations between Iran and the United States, suggesting that a successful agreement could reduce the threat of conflict in the region. Speaking to ANI at the Global Justice, Love and Peace Summit in Dubai, Ebadi noted the importance of these talks.

The talks, which are being held in Oman, have been confirmed by both nations, although there is some discrepancy regarding whether they are direct or indirect discussions. Regardless, Ebadi emphasized the necessity for the continuation of dialogue, hoping it would lead to an agreement that alleviates potential war threats.

Addressing Iran's bleak economic outlook, Ebadi attributed it to significant internal corruption, mismanagement, and Iran's financial support for militant groups. This support has prompted international sanctions, worsening the country's economic crisis. Ebadi pointed out that, in addition to these internal issues, US-imposed sanctions have further strained Iran's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)