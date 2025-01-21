Left Menu

Security Forces Deal Major Blow to Naxal Presence at Chhattisgarh-Odisha Border

At least 14 Naxalites, including a senior cadre, were killed in a joint operation by security forces at the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border. The operation involved multiple forces and led to the recovery of a significant cache of weapons. This success marks another step towards a Naxal-free India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gariaband | Updated: 21-01-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 12:14 IST
Security Forces Deal Major Blow to Naxal Presence at Chhattisgarh-Odisha Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, at least 14 Naxalites, including a senior cadre, were killed during a joint operation by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), SoG Odisha, and Chhattisgarh Police along the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border in Gariaband district, officials revealed on Tuesday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the operation on social media, declaring it a mighty blow to Naxalism, as the forces strive for a Naxal-free India. Amidst intense exchanges of fire, 14 Naxalites, including two women, were neutralised. Additionally, firearms and ammunition were recovered, including a self-loading rifle.

The ongoing efforts by security forces are part of a broader mission to combat Naxalism in the region, largely orchestrated under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, with a strategic goal to eradicate this menace by 2026. Local authorities are optimistic, noting that similar operations have resulted in the deaths of 40 Naxalites in separate instances this year alone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025