Security Forces Deal Major Blow to Naxal Presence at Chhattisgarh-Odisha Border
At least 14 Naxalites, including a senior cadre, were killed in a joint operation by security forces at the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border. The operation involved multiple forces and led to the recovery of a significant cache of weapons. This success marks another step towards a Naxal-free India.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, at least 14 Naxalites, including a senior cadre, were killed during a joint operation by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), SoG Odisha, and Chhattisgarh Police along the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border in Gariaband district, officials revealed on Tuesday.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the operation on social media, declaring it a mighty blow to Naxalism, as the forces strive for a Naxal-free India. Amidst intense exchanges of fire, 14 Naxalites, including two women, were neutralised. Additionally, firearms and ammunition were recovered, including a self-loading rifle.
The ongoing efforts by security forces are part of a broader mission to combat Naxalism in the region, largely orchestrated under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, with a strategic goal to eradicate this menace by 2026. Local authorities are optimistic, noting that similar operations have resulted in the deaths of 40 Naxalites in separate instances this year alone.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Naxalites
- security forces
- Chhattisgarh
- Odisha
- border
- operation
- CRPF
- firearms
- ammunition
- Maoist
ALSO READ
Snow Disrupts Flight Operations at Srinagar Airport
Cross-Border Drone Intrusions Raise Alarms in South Korea and India
Jasprit Bumrah: The Unsung Hero of India's Border-Gavaskar Triumph
China Launches Beidou-Enabled Upper-Air Sounding Operations at Key Climate Observatory
US-India relations have fundamentally reached new level of cooperation in last four years: US NSA Jake Sullivan at IIT-Delhi.