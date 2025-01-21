Security Forces Deal Major Blow to Naxal Presence at Chhattisgarh-Odisha Border

In a significant breakthrough, at least 14 Naxalites, including a senior cadre, were killed during a joint operation by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), SoG Odisha, and Chhattisgarh Police along the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border in Gariaband district, officials revealed on Tuesday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the operation on social media, declaring it a mighty blow to Naxalism, as the forces strive for a Naxal-free India. Amidst intense exchanges of fire, 14 Naxalites, including two women, were neutralised. Additionally, firearms and ammunition were recovered, including a self-loading rifle.

The ongoing efforts by security forces are part of a broader mission to combat Naxalism in the region, largely orchestrated under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, with a strategic goal to eradicate this menace by 2026. Local authorities are optimistic, noting that similar operations have resulted in the deaths of 40 Naxalites in separate instances this year alone.

