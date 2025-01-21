Tuareg Rebel Alliance Frees Kidnapped Spaniard in Mali

A Tuareg rebel alliance in northern Mali has successfully liberated a Spanish man kidnapped in North Africa, according to two spokesmen from the group late Monday.

Spain's Foreign Ministry previously reported the abduction, with sources indicating the man was taken from southern Algeria and transported to Mali, though this information remains unconfirmed by officials.

Azawad Liberation Front leader Attaye Ag Mohamed announced via social media that the Spanish national, Gilbert Navarro, was freed by their forces and is currently safe with them, awaiting transfer to Algerian authorities.

