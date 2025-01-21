Left Menu

Delhi Court Delays Verdict in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case Involving Sajjan Kumar

A Delhi court has adjourned its verdict on a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case involving former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar. The pronouncement, initially set for Tuesday, has been deferred to January 31. Kumar, accused of leading a mob that killed two people during the riots, appeared via video-conferencing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 14:23 IST
Delhi Court Delays Verdict in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case Involving Sajjan Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has deferred its verdict in a high-profile 1984 anti-Sikh riots case involving former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar. The decision, expected on Tuesday, was postponed to January 31, following a request from the prosecution for more time to present further arguments.

The case centers on the alleged murders of Jaswant Singh and his son, Tarundeep Singh, in Delhi's Saraswati Vihar area. Special judge Kaveri Baweja reserved the judgment after hearing final arguments. Kumar, who is currently in Tihar Jail, appeared before the court through video-conferencing.

The charges stem from accusations that Kumar led a deadly mob during the riots, in the wake of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination. This case was initially registered at Punjabi Bagh police station but was later taken over by a special investigation team. The prosecution claims that the mob looted and set ablaze the complainant's home, resulting in the deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025