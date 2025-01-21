Delhi Court Delays Verdict in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case Involving Sajjan Kumar
A Delhi court has adjourned its verdict on a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case involving former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar. The pronouncement, initially set for Tuesday, has been deferred to January 31. Kumar, accused of leading a mob that killed two people during the riots, appeared via video-conferencing.
- Country:
- India
A Delhi court has deferred its verdict in a high-profile 1984 anti-Sikh riots case involving former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar. The decision, expected on Tuesday, was postponed to January 31, following a request from the prosecution for more time to present further arguments.
The case centers on the alleged murders of Jaswant Singh and his son, Tarundeep Singh, in Delhi's Saraswati Vihar area. Special judge Kaveri Baweja reserved the judgment after hearing final arguments. Kumar, who is currently in Tihar Jail, appeared before the court through video-conferencing.
The charges stem from accusations that Kumar led a deadly mob during the riots, in the wake of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination. This case was initially registered at Punjabi Bagh police station but was later taken over by a special investigation team. The prosecution claims that the mob looted and set ablaze the complainant's home, resulting in the deaths.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Suresh Chandrakar, prime accused in Chhattisgarh journalist murder case, taken into custody by SIT from Hyderabad: Police.
Arrest in Chhattisgarh Journalist Murder Case Unravels Political Tensions
Baba Siddique murder case: Police file charge sheet against 26 arrested accused and 3 wanted persons in Mumbai special court.
Twists in Beed Sarpanch Murder Case: Police Probe Deepens
Call for Justice: Disband Controversial SIT in Deshmukh Murder Case