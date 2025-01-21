Delhi Court Delays Verdict in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case Involving Sajjan Kumar

A Delhi court has deferred its verdict in a high-profile 1984 anti-Sikh riots case involving former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar. The decision, expected on Tuesday, was postponed to January 31, following a request from the prosecution for more time to present further arguments.

The case centers on the alleged murders of Jaswant Singh and his son, Tarundeep Singh, in Delhi's Saraswati Vihar area. Special judge Kaveri Baweja reserved the judgment after hearing final arguments. Kumar, who is currently in Tihar Jail, appeared before the court through video-conferencing.

The charges stem from accusations that Kumar led a deadly mob during the riots, in the wake of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination. This case was initially registered at Punjabi Bagh police station but was later taken over by a special investigation team. The prosecution claims that the mob looted and set ablaze the complainant's home, resulting in the deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)