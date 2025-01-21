Congress Questions Delayed Law Commission Report on Uniform Civil Code

The Congress, on Tuesday, criticized the Modi government for its alleged 'cavalier manner' in handling the Law Commission, which concluded its term without submitting a report on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The 23rd Commission's composition remains unannounced, leaving pertinent issues unresolved.

This assertion parallels recent statements by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who indicated that rules for the UCC have been approved within the state and are on the cusp of implementation. The anticipated announcement heightens this debate amidst looming municipal elections.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, highlighted the 21st Law Commission’s stance in 2018, prioritizing reform over a uniform code. He reiterated the growing concern over why the Modi administration compromises such a significant body's integrity in addressing this nuanced topic.

(With inputs from agencies.)