Congress Questions Delayed Law Commission Report on Uniform Civil Code

The Congress expressed frustration over the Modi government's handling of the Law Commission's report on the Uniform Civil Code. The 22nd Law Commission ended without a report submission, while successor panel details remain undisclosed. Uttarakhand's Chief Minister indicated upcoming UCC implementation amidst this delay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 14:49 IST
The Congress, on Tuesday, criticized the Modi government for its alleged 'cavalier manner' in handling the Law Commission, which concluded its term without submitting a report on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The 23rd Commission's composition remains unannounced, leaving pertinent issues unresolved.

This assertion parallels recent statements by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who indicated that rules for the UCC have been approved within the state and are on the cusp of implementation. The anticipated announcement heightens this debate amidst looming municipal elections.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, highlighted the 21st Law Commission’s stance in 2018, prioritizing reform over a uniform code. He reiterated the growing concern over why the Modi administration compromises such a significant body's integrity in addressing this nuanced topic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

