Youth Congress Protests Brewery Setup in Kerala

Youth Congress activists in Kerala protested against the state government's decision to permit a brewery in Elappully, Palakkad. They burned an effigy of Excise Minister M B Rajesh and accused him of supporting government 'frauds.' Protesters claim the plant exploits Palakkad's water resources and vows continued demonstrations.

Updated: 21-01-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 15:22 IST
Activists from the Youth Congress staged a protest march to the assembly in Kerala on Tuesday, voicing their opposition to the state government’s approval of a brewery setup at Elappully gram panchayat in Palakkad district.

During the demonstration, protesters also set an effigy of state Excise Minister M B Rajesh ablaze, as part of a symbolic protest outside the assembly hall.

Addressing the protestors, Rahul Mamkoottathil MLA, president of the state youth congress, accused the excise minister of acting as a surrogate for alleged governmental misconduct. He further claimed Oasis Company, granted permission to set up the brewery, was a major supporter of CPI(M) in the recent Palakkad by-election. According to Mamkoottathil, the brewery symbolizes a government 'reward' for the company.

The protestors expressed their discontent, emphasizing the exploitation of groundwater in Palakkad, a district historically affected by water scarcity. Despite repeated attempts by the police to disperse the crowd with water cannons, the demonstration lasted over an hour. Mamkoottathil vowed to intensify the protests, asserting the brewery would not be allowed to materialize in Palakkad.

