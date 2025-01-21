Explosive Allegations: Corruption in Maharashtra's Beed Crop Insurance Scheme

Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar has leveled serious allegations of corruption in the Beed crop insurance scheme against former state agriculture minister Dhananjay Munde. The Congress member called for an investigation into the alleged irregularities, claiming that the scheme was not designed to help farmers but to facilitate corruption.

Wadettiwar pointed out that out of four lakh bogus insurance claims filed in 2024, only a fraction have been addressed, questioning who benefits from this systemic fraud. The Beed insurance model, part of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, reportedly saw Rs 105 crore transferred to bogus accounts, with Munde's team adding fictitious claimants. Wadettiwar has demanded immediate action from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

He implored the state government to intervene to halt corruption and hold responsible parties accountable. Wadettiwar insinuated that the wrongful acts could not have occurred without high-level complicity, prompting further inquiry into why the Direct Benefit Transfer scheme was halted.

