Left Menu

Explosive Allegations: Corruption in Maharashtra's Beed Crop Insurance Scheme

Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar has accused former state agriculture minister Dhananjay Munde of corruption in the Beed crop insurance scheme, claiming bogus claims and fraudulent transfers. He demands transparent evaluation and intervention from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to investigate the alleged irregularities and protect farmers' rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 15:34 IST
Explosive Allegations: Corruption in Maharashtra's Beed Crop Insurance Scheme
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar has leveled serious allegations of corruption in the Beed crop insurance scheme against former state agriculture minister Dhananjay Munde. The Congress member called for an investigation into the alleged irregularities, claiming that the scheme was not designed to help farmers but to facilitate corruption.

Wadettiwar pointed out that out of four lakh bogus insurance claims filed in 2024, only a fraction have been addressed, questioning who benefits from this systemic fraud. The Beed insurance model, part of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, reportedly saw Rs 105 crore transferred to bogus accounts, with Munde's team adding fictitious claimants. Wadettiwar has demanded immediate action from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

He implored the state government to intervene to halt corruption and hold responsible parties accountable. Wadettiwar insinuated that the wrongful acts could not have occurred without high-level complicity, prompting further inquiry into why the Direct Benefit Transfer scheme was halted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025