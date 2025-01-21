Left Menu

Trademark Tussle: The Lodha Brothers' Brand Battle in Bombay High Court

Macrotech Developers Ltd, led by Abhishek Lodha, has taken legal action against his brother Abhinandan Lodha's firm for the unauthorized use of the 'Lodha' trademark. The Bombay High Court will hear the case seeking an injunction and damages concerning the prominent real estate brand name on January 27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 15:49 IST
Trademark Tussle: The Lodha Brothers' Brand Battle in Bombay High Court
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court announced on Tuesday that it will deliberate on January 27 regarding Macrotech Developers Ltd's application for an injunction against the use of the 'Lodha' trademark by Abhishek Lodha's brother, Abhinandan Lodha.

Filed last week, the suit accuses House of Abhinandan Lodha, a real estate entity, of improperly using the Lodha trademark, which Macrotech contends is exclusively theirs. The firm seeks a permanent injunction to prevent trademark infringement.

Justice Manish Pitale initially reviewed the application but noted the substantial damages sought warranted its transfer to Justice Arif Doctor. The sibling dispute over the Lodha brand, Macrotech claims, involves trademark rights it holds as part of its flagship operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025