Trademark Tussle: The Lodha Brothers' Brand Battle in Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court announced on Tuesday that it will deliberate on January 27 regarding Macrotech Developers Ltd's application for an injunction against the use of the 'Lodha' trademark by Abhishek Lodha's brother, Abhinandan Lodha.

Filed last week, the suit accuses House of Abhinandan Lodha, a real estate entity, of improperly using the Lodha trademark, which Macrotech contends is exclusively theirs. The firm seeks a permanent injunction to prevent trademark infringement.

Justice Manish Pitale initially reviewed the application but noted the substantial damages sought warranted its transfer to Justice Arif Doctor. The sibling dispute over the Lodha brand, Macrotech claims, involves trademark rights it holds as part of its flagship operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)