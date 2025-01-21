Trademark Tussle: The Lodha Brothers' Brand Battle in Bombay High Court
Macrotech Developers Ltd, led by Abhishek Lodha, has taken legal action against his brother Abhinandan Lodha's firm for the unauthorized use of the 'Lodha' trademark. The Bombay High Court will hear the case seeking an injunction and damages concerning the prominent real estate brand name on January 27.
- Country:
- India
The Bombay High Court announced on Tuesday that it will deliberate on January 27 regarding Macrotech Developers Ltd's application for an injunction against the use of the 'Lodha' trademark by Abhishek Lodha's brother, Abhinandan Lodha.
Filed last week, the suit accuses House of Abhinandan Lodha, a real estate entity, of improperly using the Lodha trademark, which Macrotech contends is exclusively theirs. The firm seeks a permanent injunction to prevent trademark infringement.
Justice Manish Pitale initially reviewed the application but noted the substantial damages sought warranted its transfer to Justice Arif Doctor. The sibling dispute over the Lodha brand, Macrotech claims, involves trademark rights it holds as part of its flagship operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Real Estate Soars with Record $6.5 Billion Institutional Investments in 2024
Gaurs Group: Soaring High with Record Real Estate Sales
2025: A Year of Promise for Indian Real Estate
TARC Limited's Record-Breaking Q3: Luxury Real Estate Booms Amid Strategic Growth
TARC Limited: A Leap in Luxury Real Estate Success