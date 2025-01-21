Left Menu

Tragic Fall: College Student's Death Under Investigation

An 18-year-old student named Parth Rawat died after allegedly jumping from the ninth floor of his college in Delhi. The police are investigating the incident as a potential suicide, examining CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses to determine the true cause of the fall.

Updated: 21-01-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 15:58 IST
An 18-year-old college student tragically died after falling from the ninth floor of a college building in Delhi's Rohini, police reported on Tuesday. The student, Parth Rawat, was a first-year B.Com student at Maharaja Agrasen College.

The incident occurred on Monday, with authorities stating that Rawat allegedly jumped from the building's ninth floor. After the fall, police swiftly transported him to a nearby hospital, where medical staff pronounced him dead on arrival. Investigations initially point towards a suicide, but police are still determining the precise cause.

As part of their ongoing investigation, officers are examining CCTV footage and conducting interviews with students and faculty who were present during the incident, the police confirmed.

