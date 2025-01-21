Bargarh Bandh Disrupts Life Amid Abduction Row

A 12-hour bandh disrupted normal life in Bargarh town as a local organization protested alleged police inaction over an abduction case. Supported by political parties BJD and Congress, hundreds took to the streets, staging demonstrations that halted traffic and left vehicles stranded on the Bargarh-Raipur highway.

Shops and businesses remained closed, although emergency services were not affected by the bandh. 'We hit the streets because the police failed to nab the main accused even eight days after the incident,' said Jugnu Jagdala of the Baragarh Sachetan Nagarika Mancha.

Police have arrested four individuals in connection to the case, which involves a 24-year-old dalit woman who was reported missing. She has since been found and admitted to a local medical facility. Investigations continue as authorities stress that there was no sexual assault involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)