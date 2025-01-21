Bargarh Bandh Disrupts Life Amid Abduction Row
A 12-hour bandh called by Baragarh Sachetan Nagarika Mancha, supported by BJD and Congress, disrupted normal life in Bargarh to protest police inaction over an alleged abduction. Demonstrations stalled traffic and closed shops, but emergency services continued. Police made four arrests, and investigations are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
A 12-hour bandh disrupted normal life in Bargarh town as a local organization protested alleged police inaction over an abduction case. Supported by political parties BJD and Congress, hundreds took to the streets, staging demonstrations that halted traffic and left vehicles stranded on the Bargarh-Raipur highway.
Shops and businesses remained closed, although emergency services were not affected by the bandh. 'We hit the streets because the police failed to nab the main accused even eight days after the incident,' said Jugnu Jagdala of the Baragarh Sachetan Nagarika Mancha.
Police have arrested four individuals in connection to the case, which involves a 24-year-old dalit woman who was reported missing. She has since been found and admitted to a local medical facility. Investigations continue as authorities stress that there was no sexual assault involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Echoes of Jan 6: Congress Gathers in Wake of Trump's Re-election
"High-level political conspiracy behind it": Congress leaders condemn arrest of Kerala MLA PV Anvar
Congress' Abhishek Dutt Accuses Kejriwal of Delh's 'Biggest Scam'
Congress Promises Empowerment with 'Pyari Didi Yojana'
Congress announces 'Pyari Didi Yojana' for providing Rs 2,500 per month to women if voted to power in Delhi.