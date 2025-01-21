Hoax Bomb Threats Cause Stir in Tamil Nadu Schools

Two schools in Erode district, Tamil Nadu, were on high alert Tuesday after receiving bomb threats, later confirmed as hoaxes, as police reported. The Bharathi Vidya Bhavan-run matriculation higher secondary schools in Thindal and Therkkupallam were the targets of these fake threats.

School authorities immediately contacted law enforcement upon receiving the alarming email at 11:54 AM, claiming explosives were planted and could detonate at any moment. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad teams, along with sniffer dogs and police personnel, were deployed to investigate.

Students were given a holiday while a search ensued. By 3:30 PM, officials confirmed no explosives were found, labeling the incident a hoax. Remarkably, this echoes a previous case in a Moolapalayam school where pranksters sought a day off through similar false information, leading to their dismissal.

(With inputs from agencies.)