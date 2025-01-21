Left Menu

Hoax Bomb Threats Cause Stir in Tamil Nadu Schools

Two schools in Tamil Nadu's Erode district were subjected to bomb threats, which later turned out to be hoaxes. The incident prompted a rapid response from authorities, including a thorough search for explosives. A similar hoax had occurred previously at another school, leading to disciplinary action against students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Erode | Updated: 21-01-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 16:34 IST
Hoax Bomb Threats Cause Stir in Tamil Nadu Schools
government schools Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Two schools in Erode district, Tamil Nadu, were on high alert Tuesday after receiving bomb threats, later confirmed as hoaxes, as police reported. The Bharathi Vidya Bhavan-run matriculation higher secondary schools in Thindal and Therkkupallam were the targets of these fake threats.

School authorities immediately contacted law enforcement upon receiving the alarming email at 11:54 AM, claiming explosives were planted and could detonate at any moment. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad teams, along with sniffer dogs and police personnel, were deployed to investigate.

Students were given a holiday while a search ensued. By 3:30 PM, officials confirmed no explosives were found, labeling the incident a hoax. Remarkably, this echoes a previous case in a Moolapalayam school where pranksters sought a day off through similar false information, leading to their dismissal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025