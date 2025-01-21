Left Menu

Justice Upadhyaya Takes Charge as Delhi High Court's Chief Justice

Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court. The oath was administered by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. Justice Upadhyaya, previously Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, was appointed following a Supreme Court Collegium recommendation.

Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya was officially sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court on Tuesday. The ceremony took place at Raj Niwas, where Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena administered the oath.

A host of dignitaries attended the event, including Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and several judges from the Delhi High Court. Justice Upadhyaya's appointment follows his previous tenure as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, with his transfer recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium on January 7.

Born in Muskarai, Uttar Pradesh, Justice Upadhyaya embarked on his legal career in 1991 after completing his education at Lucknow University. He has served as a judge at various high courts, showcasing a distinguished record that includes administering cases at the Allahabad High Court since 2011.

