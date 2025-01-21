Left Menu

Shocking Incident in Kondakuli: Five Detained for Gruesome Cow Beheading

Five individuals were detained for questioning in relation to the brutal beheading and mutilation of a pregnant cow and its calf in Kondakuli, Salkodu village, Karnataka. The police have identified 10 suspects and formed multiple teams for the investigation, with no arrests made yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karnataka | Updated: 21-01-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 17:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Kondakuli, Salkodu village, Karnataka, five individuals have been detained for questioning in connection with the gruesome beheading and mutilation of a pregnant cow and its calf, police report.

The police have identified 10 suspects and formed six special teams to delve into the investigation. Superintendent of Police M Narayana described the act as 'gruesome' and assured ongoing efforts to catch the main culprits.

The incident has caused widespread concern, prompting Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara to order an inquiry amid growing apprehension among the BJP and Hindu organisations over recent similar attacks in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

