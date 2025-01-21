Shocking Incident in Kondakuli: Five Detained for Gruesome Cow Beheading

In a shocking incident in Kondakuli, Salkodu village, Karnataka, five individuals have been detained for questioning in connection with the gruesome beheading and mutilation of a pregnant cow and its calf, police report.

The police have identified 10 suspects and formed six special teams to delve into the investigation. Superintendent of Police M Narayana described the act as 'gruesome' and assured ongoing efforts to catch the main culprits.

The incident has caused widespread concern, prompting Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara to order an inquiry amid growing apprehension among the BJP and Hindu organisations over recent similar attacks in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)