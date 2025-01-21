Left Menu

M23 Rebels Capture Minova: Strategic Threat to Goma

The M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo have taken over the town of Minova, threatening Goma. The conflict has displaced 484,000 people, with Congo and the UN accusing Rwanda of supporting the rebels. Humanitarian efforts in Minova have been suspended due to security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 17:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events in the Democratic Republic of Congo, M23 rebels have captured Minova, a key town on the supply route to Goma, government officials confirmed Tuesday.

The M23 group, accused by Congo and the UN of receiving support from Rwanda, has waged insurgency since 2022. However, Rwanda denies such allegations. The fall of Minova places the provincial capital Goma within the rebels' reach, raising fears of further conflict.

With heavy weaponry resounding through Goma, international school classes were disrupted, and numerous humanitarian organizations paused operations in Minova due to safety concerns. The UN reports that 484,000 displaced individuals, including 178,000 recent arrivals, now face a dire lack of aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

