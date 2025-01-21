M23 Rebels Capture Minova: Strategic Threat to Goma

In a dramatic turn of events in the Democratic Republic of Congo, M23 rebels have captured Minova, a key town on the supply route to Goma, government officials confirmed Tuesday.

The M23 group, accused by Congo and the UN of receiving support from Rwanda, has waged insurgency since 2022. However, Rwanda denies such allegations. The fall of Minova places the provincial capital Goma within the rebels' reach, raising fears of further conflict.

With heavy weaponry resounding through Goma, international school classes were disrupted, and numerous humanitarian organizations paused operations in Minova due to safety concerns. The UN reports that 484,000 displaced individuals, including 178,000 recent arrivals, now face a dire lack of aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)