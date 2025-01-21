M23 Rebels Capture Minova: Strategic Threat to Goma
The M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo have taken over the town of Minova, threatening Goma. The conflict has displaced 484,000 people, with Congo and the UN accusing Rwanda of supporting the rebels. Humanitarian efforts in Minova have been suspended due to security concerns.
In a dramatic turn of events in the Democratic Republic of Congo, M23 rebels have captured Minova, a key town on the supply route to Goma, government officials confirmed Tuesday.
The M23 group, accused by Congo and the UN of receiving support from Rwanda, has waged insurgency since 2022. However, Rwanda denies such allegations. The fall of Minova places the provincial capital Goma within the rebels' reach, raising fears of further conflict.
With heavy weaponry resounding through Goma, international school classes were disrupted, and numerous humanitarian organizations paused operations in Minova due to safety concerns. The UN reports that 484,000 displaced individuals, including 178,000 recent arrivals, now face a dire lack of aid.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Ambush: Maoist Rebels Strike Again in Chhattisgarh
Oil tanker struck by Yemen's Houthi rebels that threatened massive Red Sea spill 'successfully' salvaged, firm says, reports AP.
Clashes Erupt in Manbij: SDF vs. Turkey-backed Rebels
Turbulent Times: Pakistani Mine Workers' Abduction Highlights Rising Insurgency
Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress