Left Menu

Delhi Court Grants Bail: A Glimpse into MCOCA and Gang Involvement Allegations

A Delhi court has granted bail to Wajid, charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, due to insufficient evidence linking him to organised crime. The court deemed that he met conditions for bail, noting the lack of clear involvement in syndicated activities and years spent in custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 17:53 IST
Delhi Court Grants Bail: A Glimpse into MCOCA and Gang Involvement Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable legal development, a Delhi court has granted bail to an individual accused under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). The man, identified as Wajid alias Neta, was alleged to be part of a notorious gang but has been found to fulfill the necessary conditions for temporary release.

Judge Sameer Bajapai, presiding over the case, noted the inadequacy of evidence tying Wajid directly to organised crime. Despite initial charges filed by the crime branch, statements from key accused cast doubt on Wajid's clear involvement. The court's decision, dated January 16, pointed out the dilution of material put forward by investigators.

Having spent over four years in custody, Wajid has been granted bail with stringent conditions, including a Rs 50,000 personal bond, non-interaction with involved parties, and restrictions on leaving the National Capital Region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025