Delhi Court Grants Bail: A Glimpse into MCOCA and Gang Involvement Allegations

In a notable legal development, a Delhi court has granted bail to an individual accused under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). The man, identified as Wajid alias Neta, was alleged to be part of a notorious gang but has been found to fulfill the necessary conditions for temporary release.

Judge Sameer Bajapai, presiding over the case, noted the inadequacy of evidence tying Wajid directly to organised crime. Despite initial charges filed by the crime branch, statements from key accused cast doubt on Wajid's clear involvement. The court's decision, dated January 16, pointed out the dilution of material put forward by investigators.

Having spent over four years in custody, Wajid has been granted bail with stringent conditions, including a Rs 50,000 personal bond, non-interaction with involved parties, and restrictions on leaving the National Capital Region.

(With inputs from agencies.)