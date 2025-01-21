Left Menu

“New Threat: Loners and Misfits Alter Terror Landscape in the UK”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a public inquiry into the killing of three schoolgirls in Southport, highlighting a shift in the nature of terrorism in the UK. Increasingly, loners and online misfits pose a threat. The inquiry will scrutinize the UK's counter-extremism approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-01-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:19 IST
“New Threat: Loners and Misfits Alter Terror Landscape in the UK”
terrorism
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prime Minister Keir Starmer addressed the nation on Tuesday, alerting them to a shifting threat landscape in the UK as the nature of terrorism evolves. He emphasized that modern threats often originate from individuals acting alone, accessing harmful content online, rather than organized terrorist groups.

In a notable move, Starmer announced a public inquiry following the tragic fatal stabbing of three schoolgirls during a dance class in Southport. The young man responsible, Axel Rudakubana, has pleaded guilty to the murders. Authorities had previously flagged him as a potential extremist.

The government is now reviewing its counter-extremism strategies, led by barrister David Anderson, to address this emerging danger. Discussions around a possible law change are underway. A public inquiry seeks to provide the victims' families with answers and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025