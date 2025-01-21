Left Menu

Ceasefire's Aftermath: Gazans Return to Devastation

As a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began, Palestinians in Gaza returned to find their homes destroyed. The conflict has caused extensive damage and thousands of deaths. Efforts to clear rubble and locate victims' bodies are ongoing, with rebuilding expected to take years and cost billions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On foot or in rickshaws, many Palestinians, weary from ongoing conflict, started returning to their demolished homes in Gaza amidst a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The truce, initiated on Sunday, saw the exchange of hostages and prisoners following a 15-month-long battle.

The focus now shifts to reconstructing the heavily damaged coastal strip, where vast areas have been reduced to rubble by Israeli military actions aimed at neutralizing Hamas after its October 2023 assault. Many residents, unable to recognize their former neighborhoods, reluctantly retreated to temporary shelters, while others began clearing debris and contemplating a return to their destroyed homes.

The United Nations has reported that removing over 50 million tonnes of rubble may span decades and cost billions, compounded by hazardous materials scattered throughout the debris. Meanwhile, efforts persist in locating the remains of numerous victims of the conflict, as civic services anticipate a lengthy recovery phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

