Hotel Manager Sentenced to 10 Years in Dowry Murder Case

In a significant ruling, a local court has sentenced Sumit, a hotel manager, to 10 years in prison for the murder of his wife, Pooja, over dowry demands. This case underscores the ongoing menace of dowry-related violence in India.

Sumit, who worked as a manager at a Noida hotel, married Pooja in March 2018. Shortly after their marriage, Sumit and his family began demanding dowry from Pooja, including a car and a gold chain, which led to tension and harassment.

Pooja's situation escalated to a tragic end when her family was informed of her alleged suicide in June 2021. However, investigations following an FIR revealed foul play, resulting in Sumit's conviction and 10-year imprisonment.

(With inputs from agencies.)