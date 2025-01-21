Hotel Manager Sentenced to 10 Years in Dowry Murder Case
A local court sentenced hotel manager Sumit to 10 years in prison for murdering his wife, Pooja, in a dowry case. Sumit's conviction came after evidence revealed he harassed Pooja for dowry, leading to her death. The case highlights ongoing issues of dowry-related violence in India.
In a significant ruling, a local court has sentenced Sumit, a hotel manager, to 10 years in prison for the murder of his wife, Pooja, over dowry demands. This case underscores the ongoing menace of dowry-related violence in India.
Sumit, who worked as a manager at a Noida hotel, married Pooja in March 2018. Shortly after their marriage, Sumit and his family began demanding dowry from Pooja, including a car and a gold chain, which led to tension and harassment.
Pooja's situation escalated to a tragic end when her family was informed of her alleged suicide in June 2021. However, investigations following an FIR revealed foul play, resulting in Sumit's conviction and 10-year imprisonment.
