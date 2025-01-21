Illegal Sand Mining Escalates to Gunfire in Rajasthan
A constable was injured during an exchange of gunfire between police and individuals suspected of illegal sand mining in Rajasthan's Dholpur district. Police arrested three suspects after a chase involving a tractor-trolley loaded with sand. The Supreme Court has banned sand mining in the area due to environmental concerns.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events in Rajasthan's Dholpur district, a constable sustained a bullet injury during a confrontation between police and suspected illegal sand miners, officials reported on Tuesday.
The police operation, which ensued after gunfire from the suspected sand mining group, resulted in the arrest of three individuals. The suspects were reportedly shot in the leg during the subsequent chase. This operation comes amid rising concerns about illegal mining activities in the region.
The police were pursuing a tractor-trolley allegedly transporting illicit sand when a motorcycle escorting the vehicle opened fire on the patrol car, according to authorities. This incident occurred in the Rajakheda area, where a Supreme Court ban on sand mining is in effect due to the nearby Ghariyal sanctuary, but illegal transport of sand from the area to Agra continues unabated, police added.
(With inputs from agencies.)
