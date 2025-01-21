ICC War Crimes Warrant Leads to Arrest in Italy
Italian authorities have arrested Najeem Osema Almasri Habish, a senior member of Libya's judicial police, based on an ICC warrant for war crimes. The capture occurred in Turin following a tip from Interpol. Italy's justice system is reviewing the complex case amidst criticism of EU-Libya migrant agreements.
In a significant development, Italian authorities have apprehended Najeem Osema Almasri Habish, a senior member of Libya's judicial police, acting on a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged war crimes, according to an informed source on Tuesday.
The arrest took place in Turin, triggered by intelligence from international police agency Interpol, while Habish was accompanied by other Libyans. The case has been forwarded to Italy's justice ministry and Rome's appeals court, amidst a wave of diplomatic and judicial proceedings.
The capture has sparked renewed criticisms of European Union agreements with Libya, aimed at curbing migrant crossings, which have long been denounced by human rights organizations for perpetuating abuse. Italian charity Mediterranea has called for an overhaul of such policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
