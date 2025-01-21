ICC War Crimes Warrant Leads to Arrest in Italy

In a significant development, Italian authorities have apprehended Najeem Osema Almasri Habish, a senior member of Libya's judicial police, acting on a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged war crimes, according to an informed source on Tuesday.

The arrest took place in Turin, triggered by intelligence from international police agency Interpol, while Habish was accompanied by other Libyans. The case has been forwarded to Italy's justice ministry and Rome's appeals court, amidst a wave of diplomatic and judicial proceedings.

The capture has sparked renewed criticisms of European Union agreements with Libya, aimed at curbing migrant crossings, which have long been denounced by human rights organizations for perpetuating abuse. Italian charity Mediterranea has called for an overhaul of such policies.

