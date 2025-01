High-Stakes Talks: Russian Defense Minister Visits Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan welcomed Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov on Tuesday, marking a pivotal moment in military diplomacy in Central Asia. The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed the visit through reports from the Interfax news agency.

Belousov's agenda includes crucial discussions with his Uzbek counterpart, Shukhrat Kholmukhamedov, and other senior officials. Topics on the table include enhancing military cooperation and tackling pressing security issues.

This official visit highlights the significance of bilateral relations and the strategic importance of Central Asia in the current geopolitical climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)