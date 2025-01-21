Mystery on the Rails: Property Dispute Sparks Train Tragedy
Dharmendra Kumar, a 49-year-old man, was shot dead on the Howrah-Gaya Express near Bihar's Lakhisarai district. Unidentified assailants targeted him over a suspected property dispute as the train approached Kiul junction. Authorities are investigating the case from multiple angles to uncover the motive.
A tragic incident unfolded aboard the Howrah-Gaya Express when Dharmendra Kumar, 49, was fatally shot. The attack occurred near Bihar's Lakhisarai district as the train neared Kiul junction.
Eyewitnesses reported that the assailants fled the scene immediately after the shooting. Superintendent of Railway Police, Raman Chaudhary, said the culprits remain unidentified.
Authorities have found property-related documents in Kumar's possession, hinting at a possible motive. The investigation is broadening to explore all possible angles behind this shocking crime.
