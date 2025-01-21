Police Raid Uncovers Cow Slaughter Operation in Khanpur Ghati
Police conducted a raid in Khanpur Ghati village, arresting a woman and her nephew for alleged cow slaughter. The main suspect, Attaullah, managed to flee. Authorities recovered 180 kg of beef and various tools. An FIR has been filed, and the search for Attaullah continues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nuh | Updated: 21-01-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 22:08 IST
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move, police raided a residence in Khanpur Ghati village, apprehending two suspects allegedly involved in cow slaughter. A woman and her nephew were taken into custody, while the main suspect, Attaullah, evaded capture.
Authorities disclosed that the accused were operating an illegal beef supply, distributing the meat via motorcycle in polythene bags across surrounding areas.
An FIR has been registered, and a city court has placed the two apprehended individuals in judicial custody. Law enforcement continues the manhunt for the prime suspect.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- police
- raid
- Khanpur Ghati
- cow slaughter
- arrest
- beef
- recovery
- FIR
- judicial custody
- manhunt
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea's Political Turmoil: Arrest Warrant Stand-Off Intensifies
Prashant Kishor, who had been on fast unto death to press demand for cancellation of Bihar PSC exam in Patna, arrested: Police.
Protest for Justice: Prashant Kishor's Arrest at Gandhi Maidan
Patna Erupts: Kishor's Arrest Ignites Widespread Protests
Protest and Arrest: Prashant Kishor's Stand Against Bihar PSC