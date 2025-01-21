Odisha SOG's Triumph in Anti-Maoist Operation

Odisha's Special Operation Group (SOG) earned accolades for its significant contribution to a successful anti-Maoist operation in Chhattisgarh, resulting in the elimination of 14 insurgents.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi recognized the SOG's efforts by announcing a substantial increase in their risk allowance, now set at Rs 25,000 per month, tripling the former amount.

The joint operation, which involved Odisha SOG, Chhattisgarh police, and CRPF, included the elimination of prominent Maoists, significantly bolstering security efforts in the region.

