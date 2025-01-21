Left Menu

Odisha SOG's Triumph in Anti-Maoist Operation

Odisha's Special Operation Group (SOG) played a key role in a joint anti-Maoist operation in Chhattisgarh, leading to the killing of 14 Maoists. As a result, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a significant increase in the risk allowance for SOG jawans, from Rs 8,000 to Rs 25,000 monthly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-01-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 23:51 IST
Odisha SOG's Triumph in Anti-Maoist Operation
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's Special Operation Group (SOG) earned accolades for its significant contribution to a successful anti-Maoist operation in Chhattisgarh, resulting in the elimination of 14 insurgents.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi recognized the SOG's efforts by announcing a substantial increase in their risk allowance, now set at Rs 25,000 per month, tripling the former amount.

The joint operation, which involved Odisha SOG, Chhattisgarh police, and CRPF, included the elimination of prominent Maoists, significantly bolstering security efforts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025