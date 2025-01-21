Odisha SOG's Triumph in Anti-Maoist Operation
Odisha's Special Operation Group (SOG) played a key role in a joint anti-Maoist operation in Chhattisgarh, leading to the killing of 14 Maoists. As a result, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a significant increase in the risk allowance for SOG jawans, from Rs 8,000 to Rs 25,000 monthly.
Odisha's Special Operation Group (SOG) earned accolades for its significant contribution to a successful anti-Maoist operation in Chhattisgarh, resulting in the elimination of 14 insurgents.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi recognized the SOG's efforts by announcing a substantial increase in their risk allowance, now set at Rs 25,000 per month, tripling the former amount.
The joint operation, which involved Odisha SOG, Chhattisgarh police, and CRPF, included the elimination of prominent Maoists, significantly bolstering security efforts in the region.
