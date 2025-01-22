Daring Rescue Unfolds as Police Free Kidnap Victim in Uttar Pradesh

In a dramatic turn of events, police in Uttar Pradesh successfully rescued a kidnapped individual and took into custody seven suspects, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

The authorities seized two vehicles, ten mobile phones, and illegal weaponry during the operation. The ordeal began when Kiran Katiyar reported her husband, Anup Katiyar, missing on January 19 from Baradari area.

After a meticulous probe, Anup Katiyar was found in Mianpur village during a late-night raid. The ensuing investigation revealed a ransom plot. Subsequently, three kidnappers were injured in an encounter with police, who eventually arrested them.

(With inputs from agencies.)