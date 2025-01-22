Left Menu

Daring Rescue Unfolds as Police Free Kidnap Victim in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh police rescued a kidnapped man, Anup Katiyar, and arrested seven alleged abductors. The incident occurred after Kiran Katiyar reported her husband's abduction. The police seized vehicles, mobile phones, and weapons. The kidnapping was reportedly orchestrated by Harish Katiyar due to financial issues. The rescue operation led to injuries during the encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 22-01-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 00:05 IST
Daring Rescue Unfolds as Police Free Kidnap Victim in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, police in Uttar Pradesh successfully rescued a kidnapped individual and took into custody seven suspects, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

The authorities seized two vehicles, ten mobile phones, and illegal weaponry during the operation. The ordeal began when Kiran Katiyar reported her husband, Anup Katiyar, missing on January 19 from Baradari area.

After a meticulous probe, Anup Katiyar was found in Mianpur village during a late-night raid. The ensuing investigation revealed a ransom plot. Subsequently, three kidnappers were injured in an encounter with police, who eventually arrested them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025