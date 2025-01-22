Left Menu

Ceasefire Enables Aid Surge into Gaza

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that 897 aid trucks entered Gaza during a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Information was verified by Israeli authorities and ceasefire guarantors, including the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has confirmed that 897 aid trucks entered the Gaza Strip on Tuesday. This coincided with the third day of a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants, Hamas.

The information regarding the movement of aid into Gaza was corroborated by Israeli authorities. Additionally, the guarantors of the newly-established ceasefire agreement, including the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, have recognized this humanitarian development.

This influx of aid trucks marks a significant moment in the ongoing conflict, providing much-needed relief to the embattled region.

