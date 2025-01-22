Left Menu

Russian Defenses Neutralize Ukrainian Drone Threat

Russian air defenses successfully intercepted and destroyed Ukrainian drones over Crimea and Rostov. According to the Defense Ministry, seven drones were eliminated in Crimea and nine in Rostov. The statements did not report any casualties or damage.

Updated: 22-01-2025 02:19 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 02:19 IST
In a significant military development, Russian air defense units reported the successful interception of Ukrainian drones over Crimea and the southern Russian region of Rostov. This marks a continued effort to safeguard these areas amid ongoing tensions.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the destruction of seven drones over the annexed territory of Crimea and nine drones in the Rostov region. The operations underscore Russia's active defensive measures against aerial threats.

The Ministry's announcements, however, did not include any information regarding potential casualties or infrastructural damage caused by the drone activities.

