In a significant military development, Russian air defense units reported the successful interception of Ukrainian drones over Crimea and the southern Russian region of Rostov. This marks a continued effort to safeguard these areas amid ongoing tensions.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the destruction of seven drones over the annexed territory of Crimea and nine drones in the Rostov region. The operations underscore Russia's active defensive measures against aerial threats.

The Ministry's announcements, however, did not include any information regarding potential casualties or infrastructural damage caused by the drone activities.

