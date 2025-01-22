Fatal Standoff: Suspected Stolen Car Driver Shot by Deputy in Memphis

A suspect driving a stolen car was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy in Memphis on Tuesday, as reported by authorities.

Deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office encountered the suspect near businesses in east Memphis, attempting to apprehend them. According to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Kim Wheeler, the situation escalated, leading to at least one deputy opening fire. The suspect died on the scene, while no deputies sustained injuries.

Details about the escalation, as well as the identity of those involved, remain undisclosed. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is actively collecting evidence and conducting interviews to reconstruct the incident timeline. Their findings will be forwarded to the local district attorney for a decision on possible charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)