Global Outcry as Thailand Faces Pressure Over Uyghur Deportation
United Nations human rights experts have urged Thailand not to deport 48 Uyghurs to China, warning against possible torture and ill-treatment. Thai authorities have reassured that there are no immediate deportation plans amidst mounting international pressure and past controversies surrounding Uyghur deportations.
The United Nations human rights experts have issued a stern warning to Thailand against deporting 48 Uyghurs to China, highlighting the risk of torture, ill-treatment, and irreparable harm upon their return. These individuals have been detained in Thailand for over a decade.
Human rights organizations, alongside some Thai lawmakers, have raised alarms over the potential deportation, fearing it to be imminent despite government assurances to the contrary. Accusations of mass surveillance and forced labor against Beijing concerning the Uyghur minority of 10 million in Xinjiang are rampant, though China refutes these claims.
The international community, including the U.S. and U.N., are monitoring the situation closely, urging Thai authorities to provide access to asylum and humanitarian aid. The complex geopolitical landscape surrounding this issue continues to draw international attention and advocacy efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
