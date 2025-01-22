Left Menu

Birthright Citizenship Battle: A Crucial Showdown in U.S. Courts

Democratic-led states and civil rights groups have filed multiple lawsuits against President Trump's order to revoke birthright citizenship. The executive order, seen as a major challenge to the U.S. Constitution, has sparked a significant legal confrontation seeking to protect citizenship rights for children born in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 10:04 IST
Birthright Citizenship Battle: A Crucial Showdown in U.S. Courts

In a significant legal tussle, Democratic-led states and civil rights organizations launched lawsuits to counter U.S. President Donald Trump's initiative to revoke birthright citizenship. This judicial effort marks an early challenge aimed at dismantling a key component of Trump's immigration policy.

After Trump's inauguration, twenty-two states accompanied by the District of Columbia and San Francisco initiated legal proceedings, claiming the order contradicts the U.S. Constitution. The American Civil Liberties Union and immigrant rights groups also filed cases, arguing the order unlawfully denies citizenship rights to over 150,000 born in the nation each year.

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell emphasized Trump's lack of authority to strip away constitutional rights. The suits underscore the implications of losing citizenship, restricting access to crucial federal benefits. The ongoing challenges signify wider pushback against Trump's agenda from Democratic states and advocacy groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Growth in MENAP: Balancing Economic Pressures and Climate Risks

Global Economy in Transition: Opportunities, Risks, and the Path to Sustainable Growth

Navigating Commodity Shocks: Fiscal Rules and Financial Policy Insights

Gender Inequality and Conflict: How Wars Deepen Global Disparities and Stall Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025