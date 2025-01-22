Birthright Citizenship Battle: A Crucial Showdown in U.S. Courts

In a significant legal tussle, Democratic-led states and civil rights organizations launched lawsuits to counter U.S. President Donald Trump's initiative to revoke birthright citizenship. This judicial effort marks an early challenge aimed at dismantling a key component of Trump's immigration policy.

After Trump's inauguration, twenty-two states accompanied by the District of Columbia and San Francisco initiated legal proceedings, claiming the order contradicts the U.S. Constitution. The American Civil Liberties Union and immigrant rights groups also filed cases, arguing the order unlawfully denies citizenship rights to over 150,000 born in the nation each year.

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell emphasized Trump's lack of authority to strip away constitutional rights. The suits underscore the implications of losing citizenship, restricting access to crucial federal benefits. The ongoing challenges signify wider pushback against Trump's agenda from Democratic states and advocacy groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)