Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Vedic School Students

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Governor S Abdul Nazeer expressed grief over the death of three Mantralayam Vedic school students in a road accident in Karnataka. The accident resulted in four deaths and ten injuries. Both leaders pledged support and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 22-01-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 14:06 IST
N Chandrababu Naidu Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic road accident in Karnataka, three students from the Mantralayam Vedic School lost their lives, drawing profound grief from Andhra Pradesh's political leaders. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Governor S Abdul Nazeer expressed their condolences over the untimely deaths.

The accident occurred when the vehicle carrying the students overturned in Raichur district, resulting in the death of four individuals in total and injuring ten others. The students, en route to Hampi, were victims of a late-night mishap, leaving the community in mourning.

Both the Chief Minister and Governor have assured immediate medical assistance for the injured and committed to supporting the families of the deceased. Their statements underscored the government's resolve to aid those affected by this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

