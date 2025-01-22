Left Menu

Supreme Court Urges Amicable Burial Settlement in Chhattisgarh

The Supreme Court is seeking a resolution regarding the burial of a pastor in a Chhattisgarh village. Conflicts arose between Christian and Hindu tribals over burial rights, prompting legal action. The court hopes for amicable settlement as the pastor's body remains in the morgue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 14:26 IST
The Supreme Court has called for an amicable resolution concerning the burial of a pastor in Chhattisgarh. This comes after tensions heightened over burial rights between Christian and Hindu tribals in the village. The court criticized the ongoing stalemate and reserved its verdict.

Justice B V Nagarathna and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma were presented with arguments from senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, representing Ramesh Baghel, challenging the Chhattisgarh High Court's decision, which complicated the burial process.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta emphasized that Christian tribals traditionally use a burial site 20-30 kilometers from the village. However, Gonsalves provided evidence contradicting these claims, demanding that the body be buried within the village graveyard.

