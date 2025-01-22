Congress Slams BJP's 'Beti Bachao' Initiative, Alleges Hypocrisy

As the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative marks its tenth anniversary, the Congress party has raised allegations against the ruling BJP, accusing it of prioritizing the protection of criminals over safeguarding daughters. The critiques were made during a press interaction, raising questions about the efficacy and goals of the initiative.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge directly questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking answers about the ongoing issues of women's safety across India. Kharge highlighted incidents involving vulnerable communities and accused the government of failing to deliver justice to female victims of violence.

Concerns have also been voiced about the financial transparency and allocations within the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme. Allegations suggest a significant portion of the funds were spent on media advertising rather than direct initiatives for women's safety and empowerment, leading to a substantial cut in funding after a parliamentary review.

(With inputs from agencies.)