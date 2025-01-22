Left Menu

Congress Slams BJP's 'Beti Bachao' Initiative, Alleges Hypocrisy

The Congress criticized the BJP, accusing it of hypocrisy ten years into the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative. They allege the ruling party prioritizes protecting criminals over saving daughters, highlighting discrepancies between Prime Minister Modi's speeches and actions, misallocation of funds, and lack of transparency in the scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 14:32 IST
Congress Slams BJP's 'Beti Bachao' Initiative, Alleges Hypocrisy
  • Country:
  • India

As the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative marks its tenth anniversary, the Congress party has raised allegations against the ruling BJP, accusing it of prioritizing the protection of criminals over safeguarding daughters. The critiques were made during a press interaction, raising questions about the efficacy and goals of the initiative.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge directly questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking answers about the ongoing issues of women's safety across India. Kharge highlighted incidents involving vulnerable communities and accused the government of failing to deliver justice to female victims of violence.

Concerns have also been voiced about the financial transparency and allocations within the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme. Allegations suggest a significant portion of the funds were spent on media advertising rather than direct initiatives for women's safety and empowerment, leading to a substantial cut in funding after a parliamentary review.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025