Supreme Court's Split Verdict on Tahir Hussain's Bail Plea Raises Critical Judicial Debate
The Supreme Court issued a split decision regarding Tahir Hussain's request for interim bail, which he sought to partake in assembly election campaigning. The contenders are divided, with Justice Mithal rejecting the plea, while Justice Amanullah supports it. The case will now be reviewed by a newly appointed bench.
The Supreme Court has issued a split verdict on a plea submitted by Tahir Hussain, a former councillor embroiled in the Delhi riots case, as he seeks interim bail to participate in upcoming assembly elections.
Justice Pankaj Mithal declined Hussain's bail request, stating that the required conditions were not met, while Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah expressed that Hussain could potentially be released on interim terms.
The Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna will now decide on forming a new bench for further deliberations. The riots, which erupted in February 2020, resulted in 53 casualties, including Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma.
