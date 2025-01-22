Supreme Court's Split Verdict on Tahir Hussain's Bail Plea Raises Critical Judicial Debate

The Supreme Court has issued a split verdict on a plea submitted by Tahir Hussain, a former councillor embroiled in the Delhi riots case, as he seeks interim bail to participate in upcoming assembly elections.

Justice Pankaj Mithal declined Hussain's bail request, stating that the required conditions were not met, while Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah expressed that Hussain could potentially be released on interim terms.

The Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna will now decide on forming a new bench for further deliberations. The riots, which erupted in February 2020, resulted in 53 casualties, including Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)