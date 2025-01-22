Manipur's Vigil Against Illegal Immigration
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh emphasized the importance of vigilance against illegal immigration in the state. Speaking in the Tamenglong district, Singh highlighted the need for unity and equal development among communities. He pointed out the challenges faced during the BJP-led government's tenure, including COVID-19 and current conflicts.
In a recent address in Tamenglong district, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh underscored the critical need for vigilance against illegal immigration, drawing parallels to challenges faced by neighboring states Assam and Tripura, and the issue of Rohingyas.
Singh assured that his administration is committed to the well-being of all communities within the state, advocating for equal development and mutual respect as vital foundations for a united Manipur and India.
Reflecting on his administration's tenure, Singh noted the significant disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing conflicts, which have impeded developmental progress in the state.
