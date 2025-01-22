Mysterious Killing of Chinese National in Afghanistan Raises Alarms

A Chinese national was mysteriously killed in Afghanistan's Takhar province, according to local Taliban police spokesperson Mohammed Akbar. The killing highlights the fragile security situation in the region since foreign troops withdrew in 2021.

The victim, identified only by the surname Li, was traveling with his interpreter when he was ambushed by unknown attackers on Tuesday night. While the interpreter survived unharmed, authorities have launched an investigation to uncover details surrounding the attack.

A group, the National Mobilization Front, has claimed responsibility, accusing the Chinese man of aiding Taliban intelligence efforts. Meanwhile, China's foreign ministry has vowed to monitor the safety of its citizens in Afghanistan amid the ongoing inquiry.

