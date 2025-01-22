Judicial Challenges: Vice President Dhankhar's Stark Remarks

Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, issued a sharp critique regarding the role of judiciary access, describing it as 'weaponised' and a major impediment to India's governance and democratic principles.

Addressing a gathering at the Indian Institute of Democratic Leadership, he lamented over institutions overstepping their jurisdictions, contributing to an imbalance in governance.

Dhankhar expressed concern over the 'whip' practice in Parliament, arguing that it stifles elected representatives' freedom, and commented on the deteriorating decorum in democratic forums.

(With inputs from agencies.)