Judicial Challenges: Vice President Dhankhar's Stark Remarks

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar highlighted the challenges posed by the 'weaponisation' of access to the judiciary on governance and democratic values in India. He criticized institutions for overstepping their domains and questioned the efficacy of the 'whip' in Parliament, highlighting its impact on freedom of expression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 17:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, issued a sharp critique regarding the role of judiciary access, describing it as 'weaponised' and a major impediment to India's governance and democratic principles.

Addressing a gathering at the Indian Institute of Democratic Leadership, he lamented over institutions overstepping their jurisdictions, contributing to an imbalance in governance.

Dhankhar expressed concern over the 'whip' practice in Parliament, arguing that it stifles elected representatives' freedom, and commented on the deteriorating decorum in democratic forums.

(With inputs from agencies.)

