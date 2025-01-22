Left Menu

CBI Pursues Death Penalty for Convicted Doctor's Murderer

The CBI plans to appeal to the Calcutta High Court for a death sentence for Sanjay Roy, convicted of rape and murder. They argue the case is 'rarest of rare,' justifying capital punishment. The West Bengal government also seeks the death penalty, challenging the trial court's life imprisonment ruling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 17:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced its intention to appeal to the Calcutta High Court for the death penalty against Sanjay Roy, convicted of raping and murdering a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The decision comes after a Sealdah court sentenced Roy to 'life imprisonment until death'.

Legal advisors to the CBI classified the case as 'rarest of rare,' suggesting capital punishment is appropriate. They plan to submit their appeal promptly, presenting detailed arguments to support their demand for the death sentence, despite the trial court's earlier rejection of this plea.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has also approached the High Court, challenging the initial verdict and seeking the imposition of the death penalty. The CBI opposes the state's appeal rights, citing its role as the prosecuting agency. The High Court is set to hear the matter on January 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

