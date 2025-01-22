CBI Pursues Death Penalty for Convicted Doctor's Murderer
The CBI plans to appeal to the Calcutta High Court for a death sentence for Sanjay Roy, convicted of rape and murder. They argue the case is 'rarest of rare,' justifying capital punishment. The West Bengal government also seeks the death penalty, challenging the trial court's life imprisonment ruling.
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced its intention to appeal to the Calcutta High Court for the death penalty against Sanjay Roy, convicted of raping and murdering a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The decision comes after a Sealdah court sentenced Roy to 'life imprisonment until death'.
Legal advisors to the CBI classified the case as 'rarest of rare,' suggesting capital punishment is appropriate. They plan to submit their appeal promptly, presenting detailed arguments to support their demand for the death sentence, despite the trial court's earlier rejection of this plea.
Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has also approached the High Court, challenging the initial verdict and seeking the imposition of the death penalty. The CBI opposes the state's appeal rights, citing its role as the prosecuting agency. The High Court is set to hear the matter on January 27.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over Gun Licenses Amid Sarpanch Murder Case in Maharashtra
Justice Served: RSS Workers Sentenced for 2005 Political Murder
SC grants interim bail to self-styled godman Asaram on medical grounds till March 31 in 2013 rape case.
Tragedy in Kadapa: Alcohol Dispute Leads to Family Double Murder
Motorcycle Taxi Driver's Dark Deeds: Jealousy, Murder, and a Grisly Plot