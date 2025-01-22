Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Challenges Waqf Amendment Bill

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the religious leader of Kashmir, is set to head a delegation on Friday to meet with Jagdambika Pal, chairman of the parliamentary joint committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. This meeting aims to voice concerns over the proposed amendments affecting Waqf properties' management and autonomy.

Mutahida Majlis-E-Ulema (MMU), led by the Mirwaiz, emphasized in a statement that the amendments could have serious repercussions for Muslim communities, particularly the underprivileged. The proposed changes threaten the very essence of Waqf properties, dedicated to serving religious, social, and charitable purposes, and may violate constitutional rights.

This engagement marks the Mirwaiz's first political venture outside the Kashmir valley since the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status. The MMU, representing various Islamic groups, had previously written to Pal to discuss these urgent concerns. The Mirwaiz also highlighted issues such as increased government control, reduced Muslim representation, and potential communal disputes.

