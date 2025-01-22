Left Menu

Supreme Court Criticizes Assam's Handling of Foreign Detainees

The Supreme Court criticized Assam's government for not providing reasons for the detention of 270 foreigners at the Matia transit camp. The court emphasized compliance with orders, questioning why no steps were taken for deportation and expressing concern over the affidavit's confidentiality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 17:26 IST
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday criticized the Assam government for what it described as a "defective" affidavit, failing to explain the detention of 270 foreigners at the Matia transit camp.

A bench led by Justices Abhay S Oka and Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh directed the Assam chief secretary to attend the next hearing via video-conferencing. The court had given the state six weeks from December 9 to provide reasons for the detentions along with details of deportation efforts.

The justices highlighted that no justification had been provided for the detentions, nor steps for deportation outlined, labelling it a gross violation. The court questioned why the deportation process had not begun, and expressed skepticism over the state's claim of confidentiality surrounding the affidavit's details.

