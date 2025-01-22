Supreme Court Criticizes Assam's Handling of Foreign Detainees

The Supreme Court on Wednesday criticized the Assam government for what it described as a "defective" affidavit, failing to explain the detention of 270 foreigners at the Matia transit camp.

A bench led by Justices Abhay S Oka and Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh directed the Assam chief secretary to attend the next hearing via video-conferencing. The court had given the state six weeks from December 9 to provide reasons for the detentions along with details of deportation efforts.

The justices highlighted that no justification had been provided for the detentions, nor steps for deportation outlined, labelling it a gross violation. The court questioned why the deportation process had not begun, and expressed skepticism over the state's claim of confidentiality surrounding the affidavit's details.

(With inputs from agencies.)