Sahel Alliance: United Defense Against Extremism

Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali have announced the creation of a 5,000-strong joint force to address escalating extremist violence in the volatile Sahel region, according to Niger's defense minister, Salifou Mody. This new alliance marks a significant military collaboration among the junta-led nations.

In an interview on state television, Mody revealed that some joint operations were already underway. The Sahel countries, battling insurgencies linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State for over a decade, have faced fresh challenges following recent military coups.

The three nations ousted French troops and turned to Russian mercenary units, forming their own security partnership, the Alliance of Sahel States, after exiting the ECOWAS regional bloc. Analysts suggest this alliance aims to provide legitimacy to their military governments amid rising violence and strained diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)