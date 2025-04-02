Drone Dispute: Algeria and Mali's Conflicting Accounts

Algeria and Mali have provided conflicting narratives regarding a recent unmanned aircraft incident along their desert border, intensifying regional tensions.

The Algerian Defence Ministry has announced that its army shot down an 'armed surveillance drone' that encroached upon its airspace near Tin Zaouatine.

Conversely, Mali's army has clarified that the drone belonged to them and crashed due to technical failures during a routine surveillance flight, promising a thorough investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)