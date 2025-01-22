Left Menu

Nagaland Urges Centre to Review Border Movement Restrictions

Nagaland's government has requested the Indian central government to revisit the 10 km Free Movement Regime along the Indo-Myanmar border and the reinstatement of the Protected Area Permit. The current restrictions are seen as impeding economic and cultural exchanges vital to Nagaland's unique historical and political context.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 22-01-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 18:23 IST
Nagaland Urges Centre to Review Border Movement Restrictions
  • Country:
  • India

The Nagaland government has urged the Centre to reconsider its stance on the 10 km Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the Indo-Myanmar border and the re-imposed Protected Area Permit (PAP).

Addressing the media, minister K G Kenye expressed concerns over the FMR restrictions that limit border movement to 10 km, contrasting the former 16 km range. Kenye emphasized Nagaland's distinct historical and political context requires special consideration by the Centre.

He also highlighted that Delhi should factor in the unique socio-political aspects of the region. The shift in policy is seen as affecting economic activities and cultural exchanges, with apprehensions over potential impacts on the Hornbill Festival, an event attracting international tourists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025