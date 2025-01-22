Nagaland Urges Centre to Review Border Movement Restrictions

The Nagaland government has urged the Centre to reconsider its stance on the 10 km Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the Indo-Myanmar border and the re-imposed Protected Area Permit (PAP).

Addressing the media, minister K G Kenye expressed concerns over the FMR restrictions that limit border movement to 10 km, contrasting the former 16 km range. Kenye emphasized Nagaland's distinct historical and political context requires special consideration by the Centre.

He also highlighted that Delhi should factor in the unique socio-political aspects of the region. The shift in policy is seen as affecting economic activities and cultural exchanges, with apprehensions over potential impacts on the Hornbill Festival, an event attracting international tourists.

(With inputs from agencies.)