Unauthorized Road Dig Causes Local Uproar

A construction company is under scrutiny after allegedly digging a road without permission, an official stated. The project involves constructing the National Highway 3 from Hamirpur to Awahdevi.

The Public Works Department's Sub-Divisional Officer, Nitish Bhardwaj, lodged a complaint, claiming the NH-3 project diverted and damaged local roads without proper clearance. He emphasized the hardships faced by locals, including water and power shortages and disrupted road access affecting numerous panchayats.

While Shrikant from the construction company stated that land acquisition was approved and necessary, further police investigations continue to assess the legal and civil implications of the ongoing road constructions.

(With inputs from agencies.)