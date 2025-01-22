Unauthorized Road Dig Causes Local Uproar
An FIR was filed against a construction company for unauthorized road digging on NH-3, affecting local amenities and causing community disruptions. The road project from Hamirpur to Awahdevi has faced complaints regarding its impact on water and power supply, as well as road access. An investigation is ongoing.
A construction company is under scrutiny after allegedly digging a road without permission, an official stated. The project involves constructing the National Highway 3 from Hamirpur to Awahdevi.
The Public Works Department's Sub-Divisional Officer, Nitish Bhardwaj, lodged a complaint, claiming the NH-3 project diverted and damaged local roads without proper clearance. He emphasized the hardships faced by locals, including water and power shortages and disrupted road access affecting numerous panchayats.
While Shrikant from the construction company stated that land acquisition was approved and necessary, further police investigations continue to assess the legal and civil implications of the ongoing road constructions.
