Farooq Abdullah's Call for Unity ahead of Jammu and Kashmir Elections

In a spirited address, Farooq Abdullah, President of Jammu and Kashmir's National Conference, implored party members to ready themselves for the imminent panchayat elections. His remarks come as the Election Commission announced over 70 lakh voters are eligible to participate in the process.

Abdullah stressed the importance of electing candidates who prioritize public service and highlighted the need for honesty and unity to rebuild the region. He underscored previous election challenges, urging transparency and cautioning against false promises.

Addressing internal party issues, Abdullah warned against disloyalty and expressed concern over regional challenges, including corruption, unemployment, and resource misallocation. He called for inclusive growth, contrasting India's industrial policies with those of Arab countries, and reaffirmed his commitment to Jammu and Kashmir's people.

