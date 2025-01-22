Left Menu

Bravery and Sacrifice: Remembering Inspector Sunil Kumar

Inspector Sunil Kumar of Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force died from gunshot wounds following a skirmish in Shamli district. The encounter, involving wanted criminals, led to Kumar’s hospitalization where he succumbed to injuries. Survived by his family, Kumar is heralded for his bravery.

Updated: 22-01-2025 19:18 IST
In a tragic turn of events, Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force inspector Sunil Kumar succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, following a deadly encounter in Shamli district. The officer, instrumental in confronting criminal activity in the region, was severely wounded during the operation.

Inspector Kumar was shot multiple times in the fierce exchange with a wanted criminal and his associates in Shamli's Jhinjhina area. Despite being quickly transferred to a hospital in Haryana's Karnal, and later to Gurugram's Medanta hospital, the injuries proved fatal as a bullet had pierced his liver.

Kumar's body will be transported to his hometown in Meerut for last rites. Meanwhile, the criminal confrontation resulted in the death of notorious gang member Arshad and his accomplices, diminishing a significant threat in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

