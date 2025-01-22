Mass Deportation Fears: The Battle Over School Safety for Immigrant Families

President Donald Trump's aggressive stance on immigration enforcement has sparked widespread fear among immigrant families, raising concerns about the safety of schools. Despite efforts from educators to calm these fears, Trump's announcement on Tuesday allowing federal agencies to conduct arrests in schools has intensified anxieties for many.

For immigrants like Carmen, who fears deportation, schools have been a sanctuary. However, the administration's decision has prompted a reevaluation of public life, with some parents considering keeping their children home as a precaution against potential raids.

Meanwhile, educational authorities strive to uphold immigrant rights. New York City and Chicago school districts have set policies limiting cooperation with ICE. Still, the uncertainty lingers, impacting children who depend on schools for not just education, but essential services like food and psychological support.

(With inputs from agencies.)